How Nigeria’s Tonye Irims turned off WiMobile to power Africa with WiSolar

Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of WiSolar, a green digital company focused on making solar energy accessible and affordable through innovative prepaid solar electricity services.

He began his entrepreneurial journey with WiMobile, a company that introduced the dual SIM mobile phone market in South Africa in 2007.

Despite initial skepticism, WiMobile’s dual SIM devices eventually gained acceptance as a practical solution for managing personal and business communications. However, as the market became saturated with larger brands and customer expectations evolved, Irims recognized the commoditization of the mobile market and reassessed his business strategy.

In 2016, Irims transitioned from WiMobile to WiSolar, focusing on solar energy. This decision came during a period when solar technology was not widely accepted, and educating the market was a significant challenge. Irims saw the potential in offering affordable solar solutions, particularly to address energy access and sustainability.

As a prominent figure in the green energy sector, known for his significant shift from telecommunications to solar power. His journey reflects the challenges and triumphs of pivoting in the business world while addressing global environmental concerns.

Under Irims’ leadership, WiSolar introduced innovative prepaid solar electricity services, which allow users to purchase solar power per kilowatt-hour as needed. This approach broadened the adoption of solar technology in South Africa and Nigeria, with plans to expand into Ghana, Tanzania, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, and Zambia.

Irims’ reflects on the challenges in the business world while addressing global environmental concerns, “When we started, it was kind of a difficult time to sell solar to people because people didn’t believe that solar electricity was the same as grid electricity – they felt that there was a difference in the electricity, so we had to explain to them [that] it’s the same thing, it’s just a different source,” he told Forbes Africa.

Irims’ commitment to environmental impact is evident in WiSolar’s approach. The company has been recognized for its efforts in reducing carbon emissions, with each WiSolar power system offsetting 178 tons of carbon over 30 years. This impact is equivalent to not burning 80 tons of coal.

In 2023, Irims’ company rejected a $1.5 million investment from the IDC South Africa, citing concerns over non-impact climate funding.

However, in 2024, WiSolar secured $9 million in revolving credit from China to support its ambitious Climate Zero Initiative, he told BusinessDay. The company was also listed by the Financial Times in 2024 as one of the fastest-growing companies in Africa, with a CGPR of 52.17%.

Tonye Irims 53 years old, grew up in Lagos with his five brothers. His father, Capt. B.T. Irimagha was a mariner, and his mother, Muriel Irimagha, was a businesswoman from the Royal Bonny Kingdom.

Irims worked nights at a motel bar in Berea, Johannesburg in 1994 before joining a company selling homeware across South Africa. During this period, orders were sent via postal services to Johannesburg due to the lack of email. He was recognized for his sales performance and promoted to branch manager, receiving a pager. His sales trips across South Africa provided him with practical experience.

He studied clean energy at Imperial College London and attended Harvard Law School, which equipped him with the knowledge and skills that influenced his transition from the telecom sector to the green energy industry.

