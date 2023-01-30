Verve: A home grown payment solutions for Nigeria and Africa

Verve is a payment card that is specifically designed for the Nigerian and African markets, to solve the payment inefficiencies and avail customers ease of payment in the country. Launched in Nigeria in 2009, Verve has since become one of the most popular and successful payment cards in Nigeria and Africa.

One of the main reasons for Verve’s success is that it is tailored to the needs of Nigerian consumers. It offers a wide range of features and benefits that are designed to make it easy for people to make payments, manage their money and carry out transactions seamlessly. For example, Verve cardholders can use their cards to make purchases at over 1 million merchant locations across Nigeria, as well as online, Point of Sale (PoS) terminals and at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). This has made it a popular choice for consumers and has helped to drive the adoption of electronic payments in Nigeria.

Verve prides itself as the first indigenous card out of Africa with over 44 million Verve cards in circulation and over 50 million tokens. The Verve Classic card is accepted in over 180 countries and counting.

Another key factor in Verve’s success is its focus on state-of-the-art security. The card is equipped with world class security features such as chip and pin technology that protect against fraud and unauthorized use. This gives cardholders the desired assurance when using their Verve cards to make payments.

Essentially, Verve has broken frontiers in Nigeria and beyond by providing topnotch payment solutions and has positively impacted the under-banked and unbanked individuals, who are not served by traditional financial institutions. This is why the brand has been very instrumental in promoting financial inclusion in the country and closing the gap of the financially excluded.

Verve’s success as a payment solutions provider in Nigeria and Africa can also be attributed to its strong partnerships with over 251 banks and other financial institutions in Nigeria and across Africa. These partnerships have allowed the Verve Card Scheme to expand its reach and offer its services to a wider range of customers.

Verve, the first Nigerian indigenous payment card also offers other unique and exciting benefits. It is currently being used by at least five state governments as a means of identity and payment residency card. This arrangement enables the state governments to effectively carry out government-to-person payments and to tighten security measures in and around their states to ensure the safety of their state and residents.

Across business verticals, Verve card is being adopted by institutions and organizations for identification, access, payments, collections, remittances, and loans in countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda and others.

Verve has made significant strides in expanding its reach across Africa. With over 250 members under its scheme, including banks, microfinance banks and other financial institutions. This wide membership pool allows Verve to offer a wide variety of services to customers, making it a one-stop-shop for all their payment needs.

Verve card is stopping at nothing in ensuring that it makes the payment and transaction experience of Nigerians and Africans at large delightful as it can also be used for various purposes like bill payment, cash withdrawal. web transaction, mobile top-up, transfers and more.

Verve has positioned itself as a brand that takes to heart the needs of its customers without wavering in its quality delivery. Beyond providing seamless payment solutions to its customers, the Verve brand continues to demonstrate its commitment to the wellbeing of Nigerians and Africans through the Verve Life fitness and lifestyle initiative, designed to encourage fitness and a healthy lifestyle among Africans through exciting workouts led by renowned dance and fitness experts.

Over the years, Verve has shown that it does not take the loyalty of customers for granted as it continues to reward thousands of Nigerians through various customer-facing promotions. In January 2023, Verve concluded its third edition of the Verve Goodlife National Consumer Promo where thousands of consumers won over N70 million in prizes.

Verve has been a trailblazer in the Nigeria and Africa payment industry, providing customers with convenient, secure, and widely accepted payment solutions. The brand’s unwavering commitment to Nigerians and Africans at large, its appetite for innovation and strategic partnerships have been key to its continued success and the strong affinity Nigerians and the African continent at large feel for the brand.Verve card is indeed a card by us and for us

Johnson is a financial and social commentator in Lagos