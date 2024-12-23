UN appoints Bartholomew Egbochie as Peace Ambassador

L-R: Joseph Mfon, Country Director, UNSDGN; Bartholomew Egbochie, Chief Executive Officer, ATCO Homes; and Ambassador Josiah Onuoha, Regional Director, UN Polac, during the induction of Bartholomew Egbochie as UN Peace Ambassador, in Lagos recently.

The United Nations through its local agency, United Nations Positive Livelihood Award Centre (UN-POLAC) has appointed Bartholomew Egbochie, the Group Managing Director and CEO of ATCO Homes, as one of its new ambassadors of peace for national development.

The appointment, according to a statement announced earlier in September, was formalized at the induction ceremony, which took place at the Oriental Hotel on recently. The event attracted dignitaries nationwide and provided a platform for the global agency to reinforce its agenda and widen the message of peaceful coexistence, the statement said.

Speaking virtually, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the world to embrace peace, charging inductees with the responsibility of extending the message of peace to the grassroots.

The Director-General of UN-POLAC, Obong Halo Eton, explained that the induction of Bartholomew Egbochie underscored the organisation’s tradition of engaging individuals who embody the spirit of peace and community service.

Reiterating the significance of the role, he said, “The UN Peace Ambassadors are high-profile individuals who have committed themselves to helping the United Nations focus attention on pressing global issues, especially promoting development and human wellbeing.”

Speaking about his appointment, Bartholomew Egbochie said, “I am grateful to the UN for recognizing my contribution to humanity. I consistently focus my investments and engagements on building people and communities. Whether I am building homes for people or engaging in a corporate social responsibility activity I ensure people’s lives are made better through my actions. This is in line with my mantra that when you go through life, let life go through you.”

“I promise to leverage my appointment as a UN ambassador of peace to expand my impact. I won’t fail the organisation and the men and women who look up to me as a role model”, he added.

Egbochie is a prominent figure in the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry, with active involvement in both upstream and downstream sectors. One of his notable ventures, ATCO Energy, focuses on providing innovative energy solutions to address urban energy challenges. ATCO Homes, another significant enterprise under his leadership, has established itself as a key player in Nigeria’s real estate market.

