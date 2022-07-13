Two creative firms form alliance to disrupt advertising sector

In Nigeria’s marketing communication industry where partnership is uncommon, two creative agencies, the Hook Creative Agency and Temple Productions have taken the bull by the horns to form alliance, creating new company called H & T Africa.

H & T Africa is a strategic partnership between Idris Olorunnimbe’s The Temple Company, a global full-service talent, and events management agency, and The Hook, an advertising agency founded by four partners namely Sam Ochonma, Toheeb Dele Balogun, Adebayo Owosina and Akinwale Muse.

The birth of the transformative agency is in a bid to take on new market frontiers and position itself to offer competitive services to clients across sectors.

The separate companies did not collapse all their structures into the company, as the new company is the pooling of distinct resources and strength for competitive advantage in the market.

Hook Creative Agency formed four years ago is creator of impact, helping brands to grow through corporate communications and storytelling while the Temple established 5 years ago is a media house that assists talents to grow through its media tools and infrastructure.

While unveiling the partnership, Idris Olorunnimbe, GCE/ Founder, The Temple Company, and co-founder, H & T Africa, noted that strategic collaboration was critical to sectorial growth that will have far-reaching impact on all stakeholders. According to him, H&T will deliver end-to-end solutions through new innovations.

He said H & T Africa’s areas of core competence are four-fold and this includes data, content, digital and strategy. In between, they offer a bouquet of services such as audience Insight, analytics, infrastructure, talent management, events, experience design, product design, channel, performance marketing and socials among others.

“We have been scouting for this collaboration long ago and I am glad to be doing this with the fantastic guys at The Hook Agency. H & T is here to tell the Nigerian and African stories to the world. We aim to tell stories that will leave an indelible mark.“

Sam Ochonma, MD, The Hook Agency and Co-Founder of H & T Africa, said the partnership is “an exciting milestone” for the agency. “H&T is the birth of a creative transformation company in Africa. The Hook has been around for the past four years and we can’t be more excited for what the collaboration will do for the creative industry,” he said.

Read also: Nigeria advertising industry inches up in global space

Also speaking, Toheeb Dele Balogun, Co-Founder of the Hook Agency, and H & T Africa said strategic partnership is the new gold as this will spark growth and development within the industry.

He said, “You will agree with me that collaboration has become a regular part of a modern-day business plan. With H & T, we are trying to bring two forces together. We as the Hook have been a traditionally impact creators using the traditional and digital advertising model. Temple on the other side is very big on the infrastructure beat, so what we are trying to do is to bring these two things together to have a seamless operation from ideas, concept generation to execution.

“For us at The Hook, we think that is one of the ways we can further our core, which is to create impact. We believe right now that we are swifter with creating impacts with H&T. With H & T, you should be expecting what you have never seen before. Expect a huge impact in how advertising and brand communication is being done not just in Nigeria but the whole of Africa,” he said.

Lauding the collaboration, the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Gbolahan, at the launch of the new company recently reiterated the need for more partnerships in the country, especially in the creative industry.

“I have always loved the creative industry. The advertising landscape is changing globally and of course here in Nigeria. We have loads of talents here in Nigeria and all they need is a platform to showcase their talents. To achieve your aims faster, you need the skill sets needed for the job and be open to collaborations. I have seen the skill sets in both companies and I must commend you for forming this merger.”

The event attracted stakeholders and well-wishers some of who include the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; MD of Lotus Bank, Kafilat Araoye; Oniru of Iruland, Oba Gbolahan Lawal; Managing Director, Middle East & Africa, Insights Division at Kantar, Adeola Tejumola; former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Princess Adebisi Sosan; wife of the Minister for Works, Dame Abimbola Fashola, among a host of others.

Commending the partnership between Temple and the Hook, Sosan said collaboration gives strength and provides greater ideas. Tejumola said partnership is the future and for H&T, he described it as a forward thinking initiative.