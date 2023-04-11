TERAWORK awards business grants to SMEs, raises local businesses’ operating efficiency

TERAWORK, an online talent platform for hiring top talents, independent or freelance professionals on the go, for a short or long-term commitment, has awarded micro-grants running into millions of Naira to select small and medium enterprises (SMEs) operating in Nigeria.

The grant program which was launched earlier in the year concluded recently, with five local businesses emerging winners of the growth support initiative, according to a statment.

Tagged ‘#GrowwithTERAWORK Business Grant’, the signature support effort targets entrepreneurs, startups and SMEs aspiring to scale operating efficiency through improved access to a robust talent pipeline. According to the statement, TERAWORK launched the growth initiative to connect small business owners to top vetted freelancers on a wider scale to mitigate the flaws often occasioned by insufficient funds necessary for hiring the level of talent needed to consistently deliver competitive services. The initiative received over 1 million impressions and thousands of entries among the target audience, the statement said .

Read also: Businesses must collaborate to drive sustainable relationships – HR professionals

The statement listed the winners of the business grants: Dolapo Badru, an entrepreneur who runs a fashion outfit; Koko Giwa-Jobs, a business coach; and Prosper Ukachi, the owner of an edtech platform that connects parents with competent teachers. Others are Susan Adebanjo, a grocer; and Chigozie Bashua, the owner a wellness brand.

Speaking about the business grant program, Femi Taiwo, the CEO of TERAWORK, said in the statement , “We understand the desires of SMEs to achieve and sustain growth. Access to top talents is critical to achieving the twin growth aspiration. This opportunity reached over 1.4 million people and had more than 20K participants who opted in for this program, hundreds of those who meet the minimum criteria, but we are constrained to pick just only 5 winners, and what this is telling us is to find partners to do this often. ”

“The SME growth aspiration motivated us to come up with the ‘Grow with TERAWORK Business Grant’ to start helping the teeming sector which requires access to top global talents available on our platform on the go to drive, raise and sustain productivity. The initiative will further strengthen businesses’ competitive position with an impressive impact on the economy,” he added.

Yemi Faseun, a veteran HR expert who served as a key consultant on the project, also explained in the statement that the hiring platform is delighted to partner with stakeholders in providing support for businesses of all sizes. According to the veteran HR consultant, “We believe the ‘Grow with TERAWORK Business Grant’ which featured thousands of applicants, will go a long way to raise the operating standards of small businesses with a stronger impact on the economic prosperity of the nation.

Chigozie Bashua, a winner of the grant, thanked TERAWORK for coming up with the grant support effort. According to the entrepreneur, “I am so grateful to TERAWORK. The ‘Grow with TERAWORK Business Grant’ will help me work with a top freelancer on their platform free of charge to increase visibility for my health and wellness brand.”