Sunlight on path of continuous innovation; launches Fast Oil Stain Removal Dishwashing Liquid product

The thought of washing dishes could be frightening, more so when these dishes are stained with oil and stubborn grease. The apprehension is heightened by perhaps lack of quick cleansers and fast grease removal solutions in the market.

At homes and restaurants, washing dishes could be time-consuming and tiring, everyone would prefer a solution that would enhance washing dishes faster, brighter, and remove grease much quicker.

Interestingly, this gap observed in the market encouraged Sunlight, a listening consumer organization to reformulate Sunlight dishwashing liquid to satisfy its consumers. The new product in two variants –‘Lemon and Regular’ was re- launched into the Nigerian market with its unique attribute and promise of ‘fast oil stain removal in 1 wipe’.

The superior proposition of Sunlight in the campaign confirms the Dishwashing solution as an appropriate, suitable, and satisfying option for consumers, restaurants, and caterers looking for solutions for quick dishwashing and faster removal of greases and stain in dishes.

Simply, Sunlight Dishwashing Liquid was reintroduced to make dishwashing for everyone less stressful and time-consuming.

Before now, various solutions such as the use of sand, ash, and detergent for dishwashing and removal of stubborn oil stains were in vogue. Therefore, the core message in the reformulation and re-introduction of Sunlight Dishwashing Liquid is superior degreasing benefits against the toughest oil stains in dishes which is a replacement to any other solution.

The campaign deployed in various media platforms showcases Sunlight’s ‘fast oil stain removal in 1 wipe’ as being of better value, thereby confirming to consumers that their choice for the brand will help them do their dishes right and faster.

“Sunlight Dishwashing Liquid provides consumers the benefits of a long-lasting dishwashing liquid, cuts through tough and stubborn stains, and effectively removes grease from dishes, pots, pans, cutlery, and glassware in one wipe”

The reformulation confirms the brand’s commitment to developing the market and satisfying consumers anytime, any day, and anywhere.

Explaining further on the newly improved Sunlight dishwashing liquid, the Senior Brand Manager, Princess Nnaji said, “To ensure continuous consumer satisfaction, we have our ears to the ground and make timely improvements”.

“The innovation is welcomed by consumers as Sunlight develops the market, offers homes, restaurants, and other eateries convenient dish-washing solutions, the best cleaning experience, and removing oil stains faster which also requires less effort.