Startimes wins innovative digital terrestrial TV Brand of the Year award

Foremost pay-tv provider, Startimes Nigeria has emerged winner of the innovative digital terrestrial TV brand at the 2020 Marketing

Edge Brands and Advertising Excellence Awards. The event, which was organised by Marketing Edge Magazine, a prominent marketing and advertising publication serves as a platform to celebrate the best innovative minds and brands in the marketing and communications industry.

The Marketing Edge night of excellence saw brands, corporates and personalities in the IMC industry cart away awards for performing creditably in various categories.

Publisher/chief Executive Officer of Marketing Edge, John Ajayi, said the award night served as a way of promoting outstanding brand ideas.