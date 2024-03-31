St. Lauren, NEHBA to explore more trade opportunities

Grand Oak Limited’s St. Lauren non-alcoholic wine and members of the Nigerian Event Host and Beverages Association (NEHBA) have entered into strategic partnerships to explore new trade opportunities.

Recently, St. Lauren hosted members of the association in Lagos to cement the budding symbiotic partnership between St. Lauren and NEHBA, and discuss opportunities for business expansion for the St. Lauren brand and NEHBA members.

During the event, Seun Mudashiru, the Business Brand Manager of St. Lauren , according to a statement took the partners and stakeholders on a journey through the brand’s rich history and outlined the promising prospects of the newly formed partnership.

Highlighting the brand’s unique offerings, Mudashiru emphasised the significant benefits that St. Lauren brings to the table, including greater profit margins, improved brand awareness, among others.

In her address, Seun Mudashiru, stated, “St. Lauren is more than just a beverage; it’s a lifestyle choice. Through our partnership with NEHBA, we aim to elevate the beverage experience for consumers and other key stakeholders alike. We are confident that our offerings will not only drive profitability but also foster long-lasting relationships within the industry”, the statement said.

Sharing insightful details about the profit story from the partnership, she added “When partners/vendors purchase a case of St. Lauren bottles for ₦13,800, they enjoy a discounted rate of ₦12,824, resulting in a profit of ₦966 per case. Similarly, with the SKU cans carton priced at ₦20,460, NEHBA partners can purchase it at ₦19,023, securing a market share profit of ₦1,432.” This was besides the twenty for one offer for NEHBA vendors, alongside other incentives like immediate dispatch of POS materials upon product purchase, branding and free chilling offers for large events championed by NEHBA members within and outside of Lagos state.

Adewale Akingboju, President of NEHBA, commended St. Lauren for its innovative initiative, stating, “It is refreshing to see a brand like St. Lauren offering us such attractive incentives, and I must say this is the first of its kind. This partnership signifies a new era of collaboration in the beverage industry, and we are excited to explore the opportunities it presents. St. Lauren’s commitment to excellence sets them apart in the market, and we look forward to a fruitful partnership.”

The partnership between St. Lauren Non-Alcoholic Wine and NEHBA promises to bring forth exciting opportunities for growth and mutual success, paving the way for innovative initiatives and industry-leading standards.