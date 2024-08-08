SROL reiterates commitment to sustainable practices, community development

Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL) has reiterated its commitment to sustainable practices, community development and regulatory compliance in the country’s solid minerals industry.

Segun Lawson, CEO of Thor Explorations Limited who was represented by Chris Omo-Osagie, chief finance officer of the same company, made this known during the African Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit held recently in Abuja.

Omo-Osagie emphasised the company’s transformative journey to a fully operational gold mine and reiterated its commitment to sustainable practices, community development, and regulatory compliance.

Read also: Solid minerals surpasses previous revenue generation by 59.6%

“With a workforce that is 98 percent Nigerian, and by leveraging the expertise of the two percent expatriate resources, we ensure effective knowledge transfer to our Nigerian team, fostering the development of mining skills and capacity within the country,” he said.

“This commitment to local talent not only strengthens our operations but also contributes to the broader growth and sustainability of Nigeria’s mining industry,” he added.

The chief executive officer also noted the company’s long-term view of the Nigerian solid minerals industry and its operational achievements.

During the remarks, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was represented by Kashim Shettima, vice president of Nigeria, said, “Our country offers so much more. That is why we are using this platform to bond with you and share our commitment to harness the boundless potential of Africa’s Mining and Energy Industries.”

According to him, Nigeria is committed to value addition in the mining sector.

He emphasised the administration’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment that encourages local value addition before export, aiming to engage youths in economic activities and boost foreign exchange earnings.

Dele Alake, minister of solid minerals, underscored the federal government’s dedication to sustainable mineral resource management.

“By leveraging global expertise, technology, and capital, we can transform our natural resources into a catalyst for sustainable development,” he said.

SROL’s presence at AFNIS 2024 reflects its leadership in the mining sector and its proactive approach to addressing critical industry issues. The company’s commitment to innovative ESG practices, community engagement, and sustainable development sets a strong example for the industry.