Sparadise, comedy series debuts in StarTimes

Sarcastic, amusing and commotions are the best terms to define Sparadise, a new comedy series that mimics the intrigues that happen in a spa.

The sitcom, produced by Steve Onu popularly known as ‘Yaw’ and another original production by StarTimes, premiered last Thursday in Lagos.

Sparadise parades some of the original casts and crew like Buchi, Yaw, Senator, Tomama, and Tony Akposheri, among others. The series is directed by John Njamah and Patrick Nkamiang; and written by Steve Yaw Onu, Buchi, Senator and I Go Save, among others.

A cross-section of corporate bigwigs including Cash Token’s management team, Nollywood actors, comedians and the media had a foretaste of the series. The general public will be treated to the sitcom from August 4, Mondays to Fridays on ST Nollywood Plus Channel on StarTimes as well as the StarTimes-ON mobile app.

Sparadise captures the intrigues and happenings that play out in a spa, from the gossip to all the madness, banters and quarrels that ensue, comically told using notable comedians.

Speaking at the premiere, the producer of Sparadise, Yaw said, “For the choice of cast, some of the actors were specifically written for the role Kunle Remi, Ngozi Nwosu, the albino guy, Expatriate, Buchi, Senator, Lolo. Some of the characters were written for them.

“It’s comedy and whether you like it or not, you can never have enough of laughter; and with the situation of things in the country, we need more of it. So Sparadise is an educational, interesting, interactive, and real-life situation that you just bring in to bear.

Also speaking, Alex Jian, CEO, StarTimes Nigeria said that the entertainment provider is keeping to its words of growing original content locally with a view to giving Nollywood fans something juicier to enjoy at a pocket-friendly price.