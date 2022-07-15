FG partners Amazon Prime Video to boost local content in movie industry

The Federal Government plans to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video to build capacity and upskill Nigerians on local content in the movie production industry.

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, announced this on Wednesday, during a stakeholders’ meeting with the officials of Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video, is a US-based video-on-demand over-the-top streaming and rental service of Amazon offered as a standalone service or as part of Amazon’s Prime subscription.

According to the Minister, the agenda was to talk with Amazon on capacity building for quality local content in the nation’s fast-growing movie industry and to empower youths through training on local content, for employment opportunities.

“We want Amazon to also contribute to the growth of the industry in terms of capacity building and in terms of transferring technology to our people. We are a great film country, but we need more capacity building and long-term investment in individuals.

When quality content is produced and streamed, it would create wealth for upcoming artists who would be encouraged to create more films, thereby creating more jobs and revenue for the government” he said

He added that Nigeria was expected to produce 50 films per week, with an emphasis on quality rather than quantity. Looking forward to working with Amazon, to avoid a situation in which Amazon simply comes here, takes our content, and leaves.