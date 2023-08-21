Seasoned professionals constituted as jurors for Nigeria Marketing Award

Organizer of Nigeria Marketing Award, NMA has again constituted seasoned marketing professionals, accomplished experts in the marketing field and leaders in the industry as award decision council for the forthcoming second edition award. This is to underscore the credibility of the award scheduled on November 10 at Eko Hotels.

If is often said that awards are most valuable when they are credible and informed by this, Tony Agenmonmen, the initiator of the NMA said the expertise of the Council members ensures that the evaluation process is thorough, fair, and aligned with the highest global standards.

Some of the eminent members of the decision council include Iquo Ukoh, CEO of Entod Marketing Ltd as chairman; Ogechi Adeola, lawyer and professor of Marketing and Head of the Department of Operations, Marketing and Information Systems at the Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University, Nigeria; Bunmi Oke,CEO / Lead Consultant at Ladybird Limited; and Feyi Olubodun, one of the leading authorities on understanding the African marketplace.

Other juror members include Obinna a seasoned Marketing, Brand and Management business leader; Tomiwa Aladekomo is the CEO of Big Cabal Media; Nsima Ogedi-Alakwe, Principal Consultant and Chief Growth Officer at Gotcha Communications Limited; Nkechi Ali-Balogun is one of the leading Public Relations experts in Nigeria; and Ijedi Iyoha a professional advertising regulator with the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (APCON).

While unveiling the plans for this year’s award in Lagos, Agenmonmen said the theme this year is “Elevate, Innovate, Inspire” encapsulates the award mission to elevate the standards of marketing practices, to encourage continuous innovation in a rapidly changing landscape, and to inspire professionals and organizations to push the boundaries of what is possible.

“In a world that thrives on creativity and ingenuity, the Nigerian Marketing Awards® aims to be a guiding light, illuminating the path toward success”.

According to him, entries for this year award with 26 categories have begun and will close on September 30, 2023.

Some of the categories include Marketing Company of the Year, Brand of the Year, Campaign of the Year, Best Rebrand of the Year, Brand Innovation of the Year, Excellence in Experiential Marketing, Digital Agency of the Year, PR Agency of the Year, Advertising Agency of the Year, Experiential Agency of the Year, Out of Home Agency of the Year, Financial Institution of the Year, Telecom Company of the Year, Best use of social media, Best Alcoholic Brand of the Year among others.

Meanwhile some big brands have keyed in as sponsors of the award which Agenmonmen said there is difference between sponsorship and winning award.

Speaking at the event, Bunmi Oke underscored the credibility of the award. She was also delighted that the award captures the entire marketing mix. Yomi Badejo Okunsanya, the CEO of CMC Connect they are associating with the award because of the level of integrity associated with it.

The Nigerian Marketing Awards seek to recognize, reward, and celebrate outstanding brands and organisations, the very best in the Nigerian marketing industry. It will also recognize and celebrate the great names behind the brands and the organisations.

The Nigerian Marketing Awards® are designed to encourage and stimulate hard work, innovation and overall high quality in marketing planning and execution. It will be the definitive Marketing Awards in Nigeria, the go-to Awards, equivalent of the Grammys or the Oscars in profile, a black-tie, very glamorous event.