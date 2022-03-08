SBI Media Group enters into strategic partnership with Stagwell global

Nigeria’s foremost independent media agency, SBI Media has entered into a strategic partnership with the world challenger network, Stagwell global.

Stagwell is a global network with top-flight creative, research, and media expertise built to transform marketing.

The new global partnership means an expansion of SBI’s marketing services at the global level beyond Africa and Stagwell’s marketing services expansion into Africa as well.

The partnership will also enable SBI Media to collaborate with agencies across Stagwell’s network to scale omnichannel media, content, and production capabilities for leading global brands while Stagwell will also tap into SBI’s rapidly growing digital and traditional media environment with a hyper-localized approach.

Speaking on the global partnership with Stagwell, Rotimi Bankole, Group Managing Director, SBI Media said “We are pleased to join Stagwell, the world’s challenger marketing network. Stagwell’s vision to transform marketing communications is not only in-sync with our DNA, but it is also at the core of what we stand for at SBI Media Group,”

“Our strategic affiliation with Stagwell is now activated, we are proud to take on the next level of our business growth with such partnership across the board that will not only extend to clients with the best in class performance that they expect but also clearly fulfils our vision to share SBI’s outstanding insights into African audiences, media, and markets”.

He further said that the Stagwell partnership with SBI is a strategic one and something challenging because they are bringing what is unusual into the marketing sphere and they look for an agency of repute, record, with African genuineness, African story of starting from the scratch who grows from nothing to become big.

Read also: Acomart Media Group releases four premium movies on Afrocinema

He added that “In 2013, we floated SBI Media Group, and the Nigerian media and marketing landscape has felt our impact. Our story, culture and impact have transformed the way agencies exist in the larger economy.”

Also commenting on the partnership, Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell in a statement issued by SBI, said. “With the cementing of our partnership with SBI Media and others, Affiliate Program now empowers Stagwell to scale our modern marketing expertise across six continents, driving further value for our clients,”

“By 2025, two-thirds of African households are expected to have increased consumer power in the global economy. As a worldwide leader in culture-moving creativity and modern marketing services, Stagwell’s growth in the region will guide global brands to engage authentically with consumers across Africa.” The new cohort of affiliates represent best-in-class digital media and global communications services”.

“We are currently in the tech space, I will say we are the tech representatives of the marketing communications because what we do for our clients cannot be quantified by monetary value,” says Alison Oyome, Group General Manager.

Samuel Odusami, Assistant General Manager, SBI Media UK, stated that “In the next few years, we are going to leverage this partnership for global ambition and relevance impact. It is a very good feeling when you know you have a global team behind you.