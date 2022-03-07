Acomart Media Group releases four premium movies on Afrocinema

Acomart Media group has released four premium Nollywood movies via its virtual cinema platform, Afrocinema as part of activities to mark International Women’s Day. The movies cover a wide range of themes such as love and dating past your thirties as an African woman as we see in Femi Faks’ Different Strokes which stars Monalisa Chinda and Mawuli Gavor.

“There’s a strong cultural renaissance going on amongst black people both on the continent and in the diaspora. African descendants want more representation in movies and series. Our vision with Afrocinema is to make Afrocentric films from Nollywood, Africa, and the diaspora more globally available to an audience that’s hungry for it,” said Oluwagbemiga Ben-Daniel, CEO, Acomart Media Group.

According to Ben-Daniel, content may be king but distribution is the indispensable queen. He posits that Afrocinema aims to provide global, virtual screens for the wide range of amazing Afrocentric films that hardly get international distribution, thus creating more avenues for producers to get more returns on their investment. “Tickets will be on sale from March 8, 2022, on www.afrocinema.tv and via the super app, Acomart, available on Google Play and Apple stores”.

Read also: Tajuddeen Adepetu advances media, technological ideas with Group 8

Speaking on some of the content, Ben-Daniel said Eko Iwure (Yemi BlaQ, Rachel Oniga, Bukky Wright, Wasiu Ayinde, Kehinde Fasuyi) is a Yoruba historical epic movie about how Olofin Ogunfunminire an Ile-Ife prince who founded Lagos. While Slutter House, starring Sola Shobowale, Meg Otanwa, and Frank Donga, tackles the sex trafficking of women. Chatroom (Nengi Adoki, Akpororo, Omawumi, Odunlade Adekola, Ronya Man, and Ibrahim Suleiman) sheds light on the often-ignored mental health of sexual violence survivors.

Acomart Media Group is the global content acceleration, aggregation, and monetization platform for Afrocentric content headquartered in Delaware, United States. The media group has two streaming platforms, Afrocinema, a virtual cinema platform for the global release of Afrocentric premium movies which operates on a pay-per-view model and Afrostream, a subscription video-on-demand platform with over 5000 hours of movies, series, music videos, lifestyle, and entertainment content.