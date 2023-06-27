Sanwo-Olu lauds community impact of Airtel social initiatives

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor has assessed community intervention programmes of Airtel Nigeria and described the telecommunications service provider as a dependable brand in uplifting Nigerians through various philanthropic initiatives.

“What Airtel does is commendable, and I am always glad to see several projects executed by the brand and how much these projects have impacted the lives of many, especially the Airtel Touching Lives initiative which is in its seventh season”

The governor said this recently at special event to celebrate the impact of Airtel Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects.

The CSR event showcased Airtel Nigeria’s various intervention projects, aimed at empowering and uplifting communities across the country. These projects include the ‘Adopt-A-School’ program, which provides access to quality education and infrastructure for underprivileged children; ‘Employee Volunteer Scheme’, an initiative where employees of Airtel commit personal funds to support the less privileged in the society.

Segun Ogunsanya, Group Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Africa said, “It is not enough to own a license to operate a mobile telecommunications company, I strongly believe that we must earn a Social License to operate. Hence, we commenced this beautiful idea we named Airtel Touching Lives, which is more or less a special purpose vehicle with which we deliver multifaceted assistance to people and communities across the country.

“We have constructed schools, sponsored surgeries locally and abroad, built houses, set up small businesses, and sponsored the education of indigent children. We have basically touched the lives of thousands of people directly and indirectly.”

Ogunsanya also noted the Airtel’s partnership with UNICEF for education advancement. “This ground-breaking collaboration, which has been ongoing since 2022, is designed to implement our goal of providing access to digital education, free of charge, to more than one million African children. So far, in Nigeria alone, we have implemented this programme in more than 620 schools, providing the pupils with high-speed data connection and digital learning tools to help them access quality education”, he said.

Also speaking at the event, Carl Cruz, Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, said “At the heart of our activities as a company is the commitment to improve our environment and support everyday Nigerians with what matters most to them: their wellbeing. Our aim is also to support government efforts, as we understand that government cannot solve all problems by itself, and while we support governments, we appreciate the truth that we cannot also by ourselves complete the task at hand. So, we always consider it a privilege to collaborate with like-minded organizations who share the passion we have for solving society’s problem.

“At Airtel Nigeria, we are happy to embrace our role as an organization that priorities the need to lift up the weak and needy in our communities. We consider it an honor to be a model to other organizations and to offer support to the government in its responsibility to serve the people.” he concluded.