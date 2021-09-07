Redwood Consulting appoints Jerry Sawyerr as General Manager

Redwood Consulting has announced Jerry Sawyerr as General Manager, to lead the company’s reintegration and restructuring plans as the company expands its service offerings across its verticals – Public Relations, Marketing Consulting and Research.

“Jerry is truly an exceptional find as he brings with him an impressive and well-rounded 20-years’ experience spanning Technology, FMCG, Advocacy, Social Impact, Media Relations & Advertising, reflective of a depth of valuable and diversified experience with consistent achievements in driving innovative strategies that have produced dynamic results”, said Hannah Oyebanjo, Managing Director, Redwood Consulting in a statement.

She added that Jerry’s appointment is a strategic and deliberate alignment in restructuring Redwood’s business model to expand its service offerings and provide its clients with more bespoke services across the Sales and Marketing ecosystem.

Prior to joining Redwood Consulting, Jerry was at Weber Shandwick, STB McCann World group, and has handled campaigns for organizations across Africa, such as UNICEF, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Ericsson, Mastercard amongst others.

In the statement, Jerry said the dynamics of communication has thrown up the need for specialized services, as such communication agencies need to be more deliberate and specific. He said, “every agency needs to identify the intersection between its best offerings and the exigent needs of the client”.

“An organization that really wants to be relevant within this equilibrium needs to look at its pool of talents and where not adequate, would have to hire to increase its talent portfolio and re-strategize its offerings to fit its client’s specific requirements. I believe this is the motivation behind this appointment and I’m looking forward to working with the team”.