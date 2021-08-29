Over 200 Nigerian students abducted since 2020 still in captivity – UNICEF

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has disclosed that over 1,000 Nigerian students have been abducted since December 2020 till date.

The UN agency in a statement on Saturday said an estimated 200 students are believed to still be in captivity.

UNICEF however said that it was relieved that 91 students of Salihu Tanko Islamiya School Tegina, in Niger State, abducted three months ago, have been freed from captivity.

The organisation further condemned the death of one child who died while held by his abductors. Hayatu Hashimu was just 6 years old at the time of his death.

Peter Hawkins, a UNICEF representative in Nigeria said, “Children who went in search of knowledge were abducted at their school – which is supposed to be a safe place for them – while exercising their fundamental right to an education.

“They spent 88 days in the hands of their abductors before being freed yesterday. It is a tragedy and utterly unacceptable that one of these children died in captivity.”

“We rejoice with the families whose children have been freed – and express our deepest condolences to little Hayatu’s family, who have just suffered the worst loss on top of the tragedy they have gone through for the last 88 days.”

He added, “No family should lose a child just because it took the right decision to send that child to school. Schools should not be a target. Children should not be a target. Education is a fundamental right of every child and any attack on an educational institution is a violation of that right.”

“We reiterate our call to authorities take all necessary measures to ensure schools are safe for all children.”

UNICEF said it will work with partners to provide mental health, psychosocial support and counselling services to both the freed learners and their parents.

The release of the Tegina students comes in the run-up to the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, on 9 September.

Nigeria is set to host the Fourth International Conference on the Safe Schools Declaration on 25-27 October 2021.

The theme of the Conference is “Ensuring Safe Education for All: From Commitment to Practice”. The Safe Schools Declaration, a political commitment to protect education during armed conflict, has been endorsed by 108 states – including Nigeria.

The October Conference will be the first to be held in Africa and provide an opportunity to galvanise support for, and accelerate the implementation of, the Declaration by bringing together governments, practitioners, and civil society to share good practice and strengthen cooperation to save lives and safeguard the right to education for all.