Publisher of Marketing Edge advises journalists to be courageous, daring

John Ajayi, seasoned journalist and publisher of Marketing Edge Magazine has advised Nigerian journalists, especially the young ones to be courageous and daring in their professional career , saying any reporter who dares wins.

He also advised them not to take any place as comfort zone as there is no comfort zone. He told them that if they settle in comfort zone, it will later become uncomfortable.

Giving insights last weekend in Lagos on how Marketing Edge Magazine has survived the last 20 years he said any journalist who wants to achieve their dreams must work like a possessed individual. “When you work like the possessed (mad man) for your vision, come rain, come sunshine, you will be undaunted”, he said.

Read also: Marketing communication operators challenged to look beyond briefs for survival

He reminded practitioners that professionalism is key in the industry. “When you operate as a professional, people will listen to you”

Ajayi who worked at ThisDay Newspaper before going on to establish Marketing Edge, a marketing and brand magazine told young journalists to develop multiple competences. “You must discover your you in you and know how to generate content. Everybody is talented and as journalist, you must also know how to be a marketer. This gives confidence to approach individuals to sell yourself and your services”, he said.

As part of the 20 -year anniversary of Marketing Edge , the company announced its National Marketing Summit and Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Excellence Awards billed for September 16,2023 in Lagos with the theme “The Sustainable Growth of Marketers: Adapting to Challenging Opportunities In a Disrupted World”

Read also: Moni appoints Femi Hanson as marketing head

According to Ajayi, the summit is billed to be held virtually and will have Ivan Moroke, CEO of Kantar Insight Division, South Africa, Regional Lead Inclusion and Diversity Kantar, Middle East and Africa, lead the conversation. He will be delivering his keynote alongside other industry thought leaders across various sectors of the global economy.

Meanwhile, Marketing Edge has unveiled a new logo in commemoration of its twenty years of operations in the competitive Nigerian media market. The new logo has an impactful look and feel.