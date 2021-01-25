Promasidor Nigeria appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Promasidor Nigeria Limited has appointed Bruno Gruwez as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective January 1st 2021, a statement said. Bruno succeeds Anders Einarsson, who will assume regional responsibilities within the Promasidor Group.

Bruno joins Promasidor from PepsiCo, where he was Senior Director, Food Categories Sub-Saharan Africa. Prior to that he was Senior Commercial Director for PepsiCo South Africa.

Before moving to Africa, Bruno was Marketing Director for PepsiCo UK Beverages and GM for PLI Western Europe (Pepsi Lipton International is a PepsiCo Unilever JV).

A strategic business leader with deep operating expertise in driving revenue and profit growth, Bruno has the record of proven success in consumer and customer focused businesses across developed (Europe) and developing (Africa) markets. He also has passion to grow people and inspire them towards excellence.

Bruno, a Belgian has a Master’s Degree in Business Engineering from the Universite Libre de Bruxelles and he is married with children.