PressOne, 199 others to participate in TechCrunch Disrupt 2022

PressOne Africa, a technology firm, and three other African companies are among the 200 startups that are set to compete for the top 20 seats and a chance to win the Disrupt Cup at the startup battlefield, and also pitch for the $100,000 (USD) prize money.

The Startup Battlefield is a first-of-its-kind competition organised by Techcrunch, an American online publication focused on high tech and startup companies.

According to a release by the organiser, the Startup Battlefield will take place in San Francisco, USA, between October 18 and 21.

Mayowa Okegbenle, CEO of PressOne Africa, described the announcement as a recognition of the impact PressOne has had on entrepreneurs across Nigeria.

“PressOne Africa provides ambitious entrepreneurs with world-class business phone numbers at an affordable subscription. Before now, most entrepreneurs and small business owners used their SIM card numbers for business. This is because getting a professional business number, used by big companies, is not accessible to everyday entrepreneurs,” Okegbenle stated.

Read also: Idy Enang to discuss ‘Building Trusted Brands in trust deficit society’ at MTB awards

According to Okegbenle, PressOne believes every business should enjoy the benefits of a proper and well-run business entity. “However, we are on a mission to help entrepreneurs across Africa build world-class businesses and I believe it starts with giving them a proper phone number for business.

“Their PressOne number can be shared with team members. They can impress customers with professional welcome greetings, they can set official business hours for phone calls. They can listen to calls made by staff and improve customer service,” Okegbenle stated.

In the past, the TechCrunch Disrupt stage hosted the likes of Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey and many other Startup stars before they went to shake the world with their technology.

The TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 will showcase over 200 startups from around the globe and across multiple industries, future unicorns would be seen, emerging technologies would be discussed, and genuinely valuable connections with driven and focused people across the tech ecosystem would be made.