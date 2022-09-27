Idy Enang to discuss ‘Building Trusted Brands in trust deficit society’ at MTB awards

Idorenyen Enang, Chief Executive Officer of Corporate Shepherds Limited has been scheduled to discuss ’Building Trusted Brands in Trust Deficit Society’ at this year’s Most Trusted Brands Awards.

A consummate marketer, brand builder was at different times Brand Manager at Guinness (a subsidiary of Diageo); Country Marketing Manager, Coca Cola, Kenya; Commercial Director, Cadbury Nigeria; Managing Director, Nigeria, Samsung Electronics West Africa; Managing Director, L’Oreal, Central West Africa, where he managed the two subsidiaries of the beauty giant across West Africa.

Read also: Paris perfume maker unveils FAME in Lagos

Commenting on the choice of Enang as the guest speaker for the MTB Awards , Managing Director of Brand Health Limited, organisers of the awards Emman Udowoima said: “ We didn’t have to go far in the choice of Idy as guest speaker for this year’s Most Trusted Brands Awards as his choice was unanimous among the organizing committee members. Idy is a perfect fit when discussing consumers, brands and trust as he brings over 30 years of experience in managing brands and engaging consumers across industry verticals. I am excited and looking forward together with our specials guests to a stimulating lecture”.