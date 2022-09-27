Paris perfume maker unveils FAME in Lagos

Paris perfume maker, Paco Rabanne has unveiled its top-rate perfume FAME in Lagos. It was all fun as it unveiled the new feminine fragrance- FAME to a youthful, energized, stylish cheering crowd at the Alliance Francais, Lagos, Nigeria, the first market in Africa.

The co-founder Ella Afrique, Linda Angelos announced Nigeria was the first market in Africa to launch FAME while highlighting that Nigeria outperforms other markets in Africa, which is why they chose Nigeria to share the spotlight with other countries that are also currently launching FAME globally.

Read also: ‘Breaking more biases for a sustainable future’ tops WIMCA’s October conference

The Portfolio Manager, Edith Mahachi, said “the brand is excited to have launched in Lagos first” and encouraged the effervescent audience to engage with the life-size robot.

There were countless picture spots and moments with an aisle of lights reminiscent of a proper celebrity red carpet to welcome guests, as well as The Heritage Room, which had a pink robust floral wall at the end of it.

The main event had a 360 video booth against a pink glittery FAME wall. There was also a fragrance bar where all in attendance could sample the latest fragrance.

The host, Bolanle Olukanni, welcomed the audience into a Paco Rabanne themed room with the latest fragrance- FAME on display all around the room, with the main attraction for the night- the FAME robot (a life size version of the fragrance) center stage.