PreciousX set to launch e-hailing app to deepen expansion

In a bid to expand its offerings, PreciousX Galactic is set to launch an e-hailing app and advance Artificial Intelligence personal assistance service to deepen its expansion in the country.

This was made known by Precious Future Jonah, the company’s chief executive officer, and founder when unveiling its future pans recently in Lagos.

With this addition, PreciousX will be adding to its portfolios of businesses in science, fintech, virtual reality gaming, eSports, and e-commerce among others.

“We will be rolling out our E-hailing App, smartphone, advanced AI personal assistant, social networks, smart electric vehicles, renewable energy, and the very first smart city in Africa,” he said in a statement.

The business which was founded about three years ago is a parent company to many other flourishing companies, such as BrainX, PreciousX Technologies, PreciousX Interactive Ltd, PreciousX Finance, PreciousX Labs, Meta Platform Ltd, Yagotron Electronics Co Ltd, PekyGames, and BrainX Innovative Systems Ltd.

Jonah has already carved a niche for himself on the global market in the science and technology space through his various companies, which according to him can hold their own anywhere in the world.

“For example my electronics and electrical brand, Yagotron®, under Yagotron Electronics Co Ltd, we have touched so many countries with our brands. I design most of my inventions with a touch of innovation,” he said.

“We have our home and kitchen appliances like yagopods, power banks, smart lighters, air fryers, portable wireless speakers, smart TVs, clippers, electric unicycle, computer & laptop accessories, home theaters, fridges, and smart waste bin among others,” he stated.

“At PreciousX®, the mission is to push forward the waves and boundaries of Space, Science & Technology.”

“In the future, PreciousX will aid in the enhancement of science and technology in education, nanotechnology, augmented reality, medical field, space travel, tactile virtual reality, cyber security, interactive technology, renewable energy, blockchain technology, smart vehicles, virtual reality, esports, air transportation, land transportation, sea transportation, robotics and many more” he added.

He also asserted that his products are being used in countries like Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Namibia, and Senegal, especially with the Yagotron brand.

Another company of his, BrainX, is said to have completed more than 1000 projects for different companies across Africa, Europe, Asia, and the United States.

PreciousX Education, according to him, has helped more than 1000 students study abroad, with offers of free tuition in universities in Europe and other parts of the world.