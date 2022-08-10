Over 4,000 investors benefit from RIF Trust’s citizenship, residency by investment programmes

RIF Trust, global citizenship and residency by investment advisory firms has successfully assisted over 4,000 investors and their families in Africa and around the world in securing second citizenship and residency.

The firm says it collaborates with governments around the world to create or develop a wide range of investment migration programmes for clients.

Ensuring global mobility is a primary focus for High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs), with economic and social shifts sparking legitimate concerns around personal safety, financial stability and generational security.

Second Citizenship by Investment programmes has become a popular choice and “Plan B” for individuals looking to secure access to global opportunities and expansion for their businesses irrespective of their birthplace, RIF Trust noted.

The firm argues that a person’s place of birth should not determine their global mobility or the opportunities, especially in the wake of social media, digitization and changes in the world due to the old and new conflicts, the pandemic, shifting blocs, among others.

“Our major objective is to give our clients Safety, Mobility, Investment Opportunities, Lifestyle, Employment, and Education through our Citizenship and Residency by Investment programmes,” Zuberu Kadiri, country manager, RIF Trust Nigeria said.

“We currently live in a world where individuals no longer want to be limited by the country in which they were born, but rather have options to stay or go as they please”, he added.

Under its Citizenship by Investment programmes, RIF Trust offers the opportunity to obtain second citizenship in Caribbean countries like Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis and St Lucia through either a non-refundable government contribution or qualified real estate investment.

In Europe, RIF Trust also provides Citizenship by Investment through the Maltese Exceptional Investment Naturalisation (MEIN), granting citizenship within 12 or 36 months and visa-free access to 184 countries, including the UK, EU, and the USA.

“For Residency by Investment programmes, RIF Trust’s “Golden Visa” Residency by Investment programmes provide investors with the right of residence in another country in exchange for an investment in the host country’s real estate or government fund or based on other criteria determined by the government.”

“The programmes open prospective clients to live, study and work in countries like the United Kingdom, Portugal, Spain and Malta.”

Ranny Muasher, managing director of RIF Trust Nigeria said, “Second citizenship programmes are on the rise, attracting HNWIs who are seeking a first-class lifestyle, global mobility, economic opportunities, and also looking to support their home countries by boosting their economies.

“Being limited to a single country in the world today hinders your freedom and access to global opportunities, hence, the need for our second citizenship is the ultimate insurance policy,” Muasher added.