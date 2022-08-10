Old Mutual Nigeria launches digital platform to deepen insurance experience through brokers

As part of its commitment to enabling Nigerians with ease of access to insurance products, the Nigerian subsidiary of pan-African insurance firm and leading global financial services provider, Old Mutual Limited (OML), has launched online platform for brokers.

Insurance brokers are one of the most critical stakeholder groups in the onboarding of insurance customers and contribute about 70 percent of total industry premium.

The innovative digital platform will ensure online service delivery to the insurance broker is seamless and convenient, thereby engendering a rich engagement experience for their customers.

The platform serves the end-to-end purpose of allowing brokers to request and review quotes, achieve transactions for the received quotes, and generate the policy certificate as well as initiate claims and monitor claims payments in a few clicks.

With the platform, brokers can market Old Mutual’s Life Insurance policies, such as Group Life and Credit Life policies and other General Insurance Policies such as Motor, Fire, Burglary & Marine insurance policies.

In addition, brokers can lodge claims for all products’ Life and General Insurance policies with the required documentation to allow for a seamless, end-to-end interaction on the platform.

To make payments, brokers who have independently registered on the platform can leverage the robust payment solutions provided by Paystack, one of the globally acclaimed payment merchants in Africa.

Commenting on the development, Olalekan Oyinlade, managing director, Old Mutual Nigeria, , said the platform is targeted at increasing the accessibility of its insurance solutions to help Nigerians achieve a better and more fulfilling future.

“We are proud to introduce this customized platform built specifically for our all-important brokers to encourage and enable access our range of insurance products for their various customers who require the insurance solutions for a better financially rewarding lifestyle. The platform has a dynamic and robust feature that allows an independently registered broker to perform an end-to-end transaction, issue a policy certificate, as well as initiate and execute a claims payment process on behalf of their customers,” he said.

Also commenting Olusegun Omosehin, managing director, Old Mutual life Assurance limited, stated that “We believe this platform is timely for Nigeria today as there is a need to deepen insurance penetration further to allow more Nigerians access to insurance policies across every facet of their lives. It also re-enforces our promise as Old Mutual of being a certain friend in certain times.”