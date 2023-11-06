Osoba Olayiwola, others get awards on corporate innovations

Olayiwola Osoba, vice-president of marketing and corporate communications at Zone, one of Africa’s leading payment infrastructure companies, has received the Brandcom “35 Under 35” marketing professionals award.

Osoba is passionate about the growth of Africa’s tech ecosystem and spends his time volunteering, supporting and offering free specialized advisory and marketing consulting services to a long list of tech startups in Africa.

“This honour is a testament to the collective spirit and relentless drive of the teams I’ve worked with. It underscores the importance of our work in connecting brands with their audiences in meaningful ways. I’m grateful for the recognition from Brand Communicator and thrilled to stand among such inspiring peers,” Osoba said.

Osoba joins AppZone from Tek Experts where he led Marketing and Corporate Communications across the company’s Africa region.

Before joining Tek Experts, Osoba led marketing, corporate communications, sales, and partnership efforts for several global and local technology companies.

During his time as Andela’s Regional Marketing Manager, he was responsible for the company’s regional marketing operations and brand-building efforts, including end-to-end management of talent supply generation projects, co-marketing activities, and all CSR initiatives in West Africa.

Osoba holds a bachelor’s degree from Babcock University and an MBA from Quantic School of Business and Technology in Washington DC. Osoba is a member of The Chartered Institute of Marketing, UK, and a member of the Advertising Practitioners Commission of Nigeria.

Other celebrated professionals in this category include Oke Umurhohwo of Itel Mobile, Onyebuchi Allanah of Maltina, Anani Aidovhioghie of X3M Ideas, Babatunde Adenuga of FSDH Group, Olufemi Oguntamu of Penzaarville, and Olayiwola Jegede of iMinndX, all of whom have demonstrated exceptional expertise and commitment to excellence in their respective domains.

Joshua Ajayi, the convener of Brandcom Awards and publisher of Brand Communicator lauded the recipients, stating, “These youngola professionals exemplify the vibrant spirit of the industry. Their work is pivotal in the continuous evolution of marketing communications in Nigeria.”

The Brandcom Awards, Nigeria’s apex platform for recognising the Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) industry’s prowess, annually celebrates brands, organisations, and individuals who lead with innovation and dedication.

The “35 Under 35” category sheds light on the trailblazers shaping the future of marketing communications.