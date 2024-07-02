Organizing 2024 NIMN annual Marketing Conference was challenging yet rewarding, says Nana Milagrosa

Founder and chief experience curator of MPXM Agency, Nana Milagrosa Utomi Biyang, who served as Chairman of the NIMN Events & Conference Committee has revealed that organizing the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) 2024 Annual Marketing Conference held recently at Ibadan was pretty challenging but quite rewarding as responses from members truly reflected the collective enthusiasm and commitment within the NIMN family.

Nana Milagrosa, who has handled many national and international projects, including the last Hilda Bassey’s Cookathon and The Macallan immersive launch for The Reach revealed that organizing the conference was a collaborative effort. In her opinion, seeing such a robust turnout and active participation underscores the relevance and importance of the theme, “Empowering Nigerian Brands: Leveraging Local Content for Global Success.”

In her view, “Our members’ engagement in the sessions, discussions, and networking activities has been phenomenal, reinforcing the idea that we are all dedicated to advancing the marketing profession in Nigeria. This massive response is a testament to the hard work of our organizing team and the support from our sponsors and partners, who played instrumental roles in making this event a resounding success.”

Nana also noted the intellectual activities, the papers and the discussions during the conference were nothing short of exceptional. Her words: “We had a diverse lineup of speakers and academia panelists from various higher institutes in Nigeria, each bringing unique insights and perspectives to the table. The white paper and interactive presentations on “Building Resilient Brands through Indigenous Innovation” and “Harnessing Local Creative Talent for Global Brand Impact” provided in-depth analyses and actionable strategies that resonated with our audience.

“The panel discussions were particularly engaging, with lively debates and thought-provoking questions from participants. These sessions not only highlighted the current trends and challenges in leveraging local content but also offered practical solutions and innovative approaches to achieving global success. The rich exchange of ideas and knowledge has undoubtedly added immense value to our members and will inspire continued growth and excellence in their professional endeavours.”

This year’s conference, according to her has provided several key lessons that will help enhance future events. Firstly, the importance of early and thorough planning cannot be overstated.