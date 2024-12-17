Nollywood actor Ali Nuhu becomes Colgate brand ambassador

As part of efforts to deepen awareness of good oral care among Nigerian consumers, Colgate-Palmolive, the world’s foremost oral care company, has unveiled a popular Kannywood and Nollywood actor, Ali Nuhu as its brand ambassador for the northern part of Nigeria.

According to a statement, the ambassador was unveiled during the ‘Yanga with Your Smile” market activation held at the ever-busy Bata market, Kano State recently. The activation exercise, which consisted of a series of activities, saw residents troop out in their numbers to do dental checks.

Speaking during the activation exercise, Abdul Musa, the Regional Sales Manager, Colgate North, explained that the choice of Nuhu was informed by his wide acceptability and recognition in the North, considering his role and influence in the Nigerian movie industry.

Read also: Bochepharm appoints Aproko Doctor as brand ambassador

Musa noted that he remains the best fit to communicate and promote the importance of good oral care and the benefits of using Colgate products in a way that resonates with the local audience.

In his response, Ali Nuhu said he is proud and excited to join hands with Colgate as their brand ambassador.

“I am committed to using my role and influence to encourage the use of Colgate among consumers owing to its far-reaching effect of addressing cavity issues and improving oral health in general”.

Share