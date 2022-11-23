NNPC Retail, Nestle, MTN, others win 2022 Africa Finance Awards

The organisers of Africa Finance Awards have announced the winners of the 2022 edition including NNPC Retail, Nestle Nigeria Plc., MTN, Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc. and Sustainable Procurement.

The awards in its 11th edition will witness the crowning of some major brands during the 2022 award night scheduled to hold in Lagos .

According to the Project Director of AFA, Adesanya Abidemi, the platform is designed to reward organisations in the finance sector of the economy. The last 10th edition has been adjudged as one of the best reward platforms in the industry.

“We believe that the 2022 edition will be the best and the award panel committee has already released the names of the winners. Other winners are First Pension Custodian Limited, SohCahToah Finance Company, Chida Properties and Worktainment.

According to him, “The 2022 awards will reward excellence and outstanding achievements in various business sectors across Africa and it includes Banking, Real Estate, Marketing Communications, Public Sector, Security Services, Oil & Gas, Telecoms, ICT among others.”

Some of the past winners of the award include Keystone Bank, PAC Capital, Orange Insurance Brokers, Vitafoam Plc, Powergas Africa, La Casera Plc, ARM Pensions Managers, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, First Registrar, JSP Communications.