Nigerian biscuit market bubbles as Cadbury introduces Bournvita Biscuit

Cadbury Nigeria Plc, a subsidiary of Mondelez International, has introduced Cadbury Bournvita Biscuit into the Nigerian market. Cadbury Bournvita Biscuit is the newest addition to Cadbury’s growing portfolio and the first biscuit brand in the history of the company.

According to a statement, the Managing Director, Cadbury West Africa, Oyeyimika Adeboye, said: the “launch of the Bournvita Biscuit is a milestone for us because we have added a fourth product category to our existing portfolio. We are delighted to introduce Nigerians to the newest chocolatey, crunchy, and tasty experience of Cadbury Bournvita Biscuit.

“Health and quality have become extremely important to our customers. They prefer snacking products that provide wholesome nourishment. Taste also continues to be a significant aspect for them, and we have capitalized on this desire to launch biscuits, following extensive market research.”

Read also: Experts task entrepreneurs to adopt survival structure

Acknowledging the effort of regulatory agencies as well as the biscuit’s unique value to consumers, she continued: “I want to use this medium to acknowledge our regulatory partners – the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), among others, for their support in ensuring we achieved our commitment to delivering top-notch quality and healthy products to Nigerians. The Biscuit Plant will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs along the value chain. Our growth mindset will drive us to continue introducing products that meet the needs of our consumers.”

The new Cadbury Bournvita Biscuit comes in two consumer pack units of six and 10 cookies, which sell for N60 and N100, respectively. The biscuit delivers on a chocolate taste enriched with real milk and vitamins and offers a new and unique snacking option for its consumers.

Category Manager, Cocoa Beverages and Biscuit, Cadbury Nigeria, Tolulope Olaoye, said, “The goal was to present our customers with a distinctive fun-filled experience and a diverse selection of product options”