Nigerian students get personal hygiene on account of NIVEA

Foremost personal care brand, NIVEA has rounded off the SABI Personal Hygiene Drive, an initiative designed to educate high school students on the importance of personal hygiene, and specifically focused on underarm care and the use of deodorants.

The campaign which ran between September 13 and November 28, with the target of reaching at least 190,000 students, according to a statement was aimed at empowering teenagers aged 13-18 with the knowledge and tools to maintain proper hygiene while promoting NIVEA’s Dry Impact and Dry Comfort Roll-on products as an effective solution for daily care.

With over 500 schools across Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja participating in the programme, the NIVEA SABI Personal Hygiene Drive campaign was focused on hygiene education, with child educators and the trained team visiting schools to deliver engaging lessons using the SABI Workbook, a tool designed to teach students the science behind body odour, effective hygiene practices, and the role of deodorants in everyday personal care.

Speaking on the campaign, Marketing Activation Manager, Oluwadamilola Adeyemi, said that the transition into adolescence can be a challenging period, especially when it comes to understanding the importance of personal hygiene. “Puberty brings about changes in the body that can cause discomfort and confusion. This is why NIVEA is committed to providing accurate, age-appropriate information that resonates with young people, many of whom are navigating these changes for the first time,” she said.

Commenting on the initiative, the Brand Manager Central East & West African Region CEWA, Nnenna Onoh said “By involving students, teachers, and school administrators in the campaign, the SABI Personal Hygiene Drive will create a ripple effect, fostering a culture of good hygiene practices that extends beyond the classroom,” she said.

