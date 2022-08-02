Nigerian Marketing Awards seen as ‘umbrella marketing awards’ debuts

Nigerian Marketing Awards, NMA designed to encourage and stimulate hard work, innovation and overall high quality in marketing, planning and execution in Nigeria has been introduced in the country.

The first edition of the awards will hold in Lagos on November 11, this year.

The organisers said it will be a definitive Marketing Awards. “We will mirror the very best professional awards globally, Tony Agenmonmen, the brain behind the awards said.

The awards, Agenmonmen said have received endorsement of professional bodies in the marketing communication including APCON, NIMN, OAAN, EXMAN and AAAN who will also have representation in the judging panel comprising of seasoned marketing professionals and accomplished experts in the marketing field. The awards have 31 categories.

Read also: DottsMediaHouse wins Pitcher Awards 2022

Agenmonmen said they are not “introducing NMA just to increase the number of awards, we want to raise the bar”. Competition is good and awards are most valuable when they are credible.

Speaking at the official unveiling of the award, one of the judging panellists, Bunmi Oke said the award will serve as umbrella awards in the marketing mix, stating that she will align with any programme that promotes professionalism.

Nsima Ogedi-Alakwe, another judging panelist said the award which is coming at the right time will help shape the industry and Nkechi Ali- Balogun, another juror said the award will open doors and generate benefits.