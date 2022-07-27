DottsMediaHouse wins Pitcher Awards 2022

DottsMediaHouse has won silver and bronze at the fifth edition of Pitchers Awards 2022-themed “The festival of Creativity.”

These wins came as a result of its work with global brands – Chipper Cash. Tiwalola Olanubi, CEO of DottsMediaHouse in a response to the win, said “his team is ecstatic towards putting out top-notch commercials and leading effective campaigns globally.”

“DottsMediaHouse will keep maintaining its excellence as one of Africa’s most valuable creative firms by demonstrating remarkable consistency in the creative sector across continents,” Olanunbi said.

DottsMediaHouse is Africa’s 39th leading media company. Its three arms are content, consulting and strategy.

Pitcher Awards ranks all work created, released, or implemented anywhere on the African continent. This also involves projects created outside of Africa but designed specifically for implementation and release in Africa.

Its jury members from across the region, review and benchmark creativity expressed across Africa through various media, as well as creativity that has been specifically deployed for societal good.