NCAA, NDLEA boss, Adesina, Fashola, others nominated for health, safety award

Musa Nuhu, director general, of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority; Buba Marwa, the chairman/chief executive, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency; Kola Adesina, Group Managing Director, Sahara Group; Abimbola Fashola, chair, Leadership Empowerment And Resource Network; Alfred Okoigun,group managing director, Arco Group; and Rabiu Ibrahim Suleiman, executive chairman, Rift Oil Petroleum Limited and Board Member, lead the individual nominations for the 4th Africa Safety Award for Excellence (AfriSAFE).

Afe Mayowa, chairman of AfriSAFE, said this in a press statement on Thursday, October 20 in Lagos.

“AfriSAFE is an annual continental award set up to honour excellence in the health and safety industry by recognising and celebrating the exemplary individuals and organisations promoting a safe and healthy workplace, ensuring public safety, well-being and enabling environmental sustainability.

“Awardees are first nominated by stakeholders in the health and safety industry and members of the general public through the award website before being shortlisted by an eminent panel of judges which determines their suitability for the award,” Mayowa said.

Also nominated in the individual category of AfriSAFE 2022 are Director-General/CEO, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Mrs Yetunde Ilori and Engr. Abiodun Oyedepo, Pioneer Chairman, NISAFETYE.“AfriSAFE 2022 will also honour Mr Ejiro Otarigho, the heroic truck driver who gained national attention for driving a burning truck away from a densely-populated area in Delta State to avert danger to public safety,” he added.

Afe further said that the award will in its usual fashion honour safety professionals and organisations in the health and safety industry across Africa for notable achievements in promoting workplace safety.

Meanwhile, Seplat Energy, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), Standard Chartered Bank, NDLEA, Nigeria Liquified National Gas (NLNG) Limited, Ibile Oil and Gas, Nestle Nigeria, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Stanbic IBTC, FrieslandCampina, and CWAYS top the organisation category of this year’s award.

Afe disclosed that the awards will be presented at the AfriSAFE Banquet to be held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, November 12.

The Award is largely sponsored by the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH).