National Quality Award is validation of Fidossi quality focus says Fidelis Egbochie

Fidelis Egbochie, Chief Executive Officer of Fidossi Wines & Spirits, a distributor of top Italian wines and spirits brands in Nigeria, has said the business’ recognition at the National Quality Order of Merit Awards (NQA) is a validation of its consistent focus on delivering top quality premium wines and spirits products across upscale retail stores in the country.

The shrewd businessman said this in a statement after his company received the award for the best distribution company in its category at the NQA which was held in Abuja recently.

According to Egbochie, “We maintain a sustained commitment to delivering quality, tasty products in the wine and spirits category. We understand the taste palate of the premium consumers in the market segment better than the competition.

“Our products are sourced from the best vineyards in Italy. From the vine gate through processing to retail and tables, we pay rapt attention to quality and taste. The National Quality Order of Merit Award is a validation of this competitive quality focus. We are grateful to the organizers of the award for recognizing our efforts in serving Nigerians the best wines and spirits products,” he added.

In the same vein, Ambassador Collins Usifoh, the Regional Head of Operations for Fidossi wines and spirits, who received the NQA award on behalf of the CEO, explained, “We continue to earn market trust based on our ability to cater to consumers’ changing tastes. Our product portfolio comprises Fidossi Spumante (red and white), Fidossi Moscato (rose and white), Mood Luminous wines, San-Felice Toscana Premium Vintage wines, Vecchia Romagna Brandy 1820, Amaro Montenegro Bitters, and Select Aperitif amongst others.”

He added that the business won’t rest on its oars but keep maintaining leadership in quality management in the food and beverage sector.

Favour Emeka, the Secretary of the Organising Committee for the World Quality Alliance, the organizers of the awards, provided a background for the recognition. In her words, “The National Quality Order of Merit Awards celebrates leadership and innovation in quality management. The award is aimed at identifying, recognizing and rewarding companies, personalities and products that apply quality management culture across its operation nodes.”