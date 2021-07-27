MTN Foundation invites applications for scholarships

MTN Foundation has called for applications for its 2021 scholarships. This is in a bid to recognise and promote academic excellence amongst high-performing students in various accredited Nigerian public tertiary institutions.

Through its foundation, MTN provides two categories of scholarships annually: the MTN Science and Technology Scholarship Students (MTN STSS) and the MTN Scholarship for Blind Students (MTN SBS).

According to a statement, MTN STS is open to all 300 level Science & Technology students with a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.5 (Second Class Upper or its equivalent), whilst MTN SBS caters to the educational needs of blind students in 200 level with a minimum CGPA of 2.5 or its equivalent.

Executive Secretary of the MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya in the statement said, “As a brand committed to the socio-economic development of Nigeria, we understand that providing the support to Nigerian students, particularly students of public tertiary institutions, is crucial to securing the future growth and development of our nation. This knowledge underscores our diverse interventions in the educational sector.”

‘‘We look forward to receiving the applications of interested students and are keen to enable successful applicants actualise their dreams,” she concluded.

The MTN Foundation has awarded scholarships to over 4,000 students to date, the statement said.