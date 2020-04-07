Mr Bigg’s gives out sanitizers, nose mask, gloves

Mr Bigg’s, a quick service restaurant operated by UAC Restaurants Limited, has shared over 400 alcohol-based sanitizers, surgical mask and hand gloves to Lagosians at Ile-epo market in the Oke-odo Agege Local Government Development Area of Lagos as part of its corporate social responsibility in response to the fight against Coronavirus pandemic .

Hundreds of market women, men and shoppers thronged Mr Bigg’s stand amidst strict observation of the social –distancing guideline to curb the spread of the novel virus among the market people.

Speaking at the sanitizers’ distribution activation at the market in Agege, the marketing manager of Mr Bigg’s, Ethel Mba said, “As a responsible organisation, Mr Bigg’s is only keeping its brand promise of ‘doing good’. We are supporting the government to fight and curb the spread of this virus that is ravaging the world.”

“The country is going through a rough path at the moment and for this reason, we are sharing these products to help protect Nigerians from contracting this virus. Our desire is to see this pandemic come to an end in Nigeria and indeed the world,” she said.

Some of the shoppers and traders at the market who shared their experiences said, Mr Bigg’s has done well to select the market as one of the markets in the state to share sanitizers, medical mask and hand gloves.

Udeme Bassey, a shopper said, “there is scarcity of sanitizers, nose mask and hand gloves at the stores within Agege therefore, this initiative by Mr Bigg’s is welcome development. We are unable to purchase these products that are being given out free of charge. We are grateful to Mr Bigg’s,” she said.