COVID-19: Sahara Foundation, ThisDay to deliver 200-Bed Isolation Centre to NCDC

Sahara Foundation, the corporate social responsibility vehicle of energy conglomerate, Sahara Group in collaboration with ThisDay, will deliver a 200-bed isolation, recovery and treatment centre to support the government in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation has said.

The facility has the potential of holding 300 beds for isolation, recovery, and treatment of patients and will be situated in Abuja. The Federal Capital has the second-highest number of patients with COVID-19.

“The iconic ‘ThisDay Dome’ will house the centre which is due for completion by April 20, 2020,” said Emeka Onwuamaegbu, chairman of the foundation.

Sahara Charitable Foundation in a press statement said, “The facility will be run by professional doctors and health care workers with ventilators and other appropriate medical equipment.”

According to Sahara Charitable Foundation, the project, which will be handed over to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) through the Federal Capital Development Authority, is being supported by other partners in keeping with the spirit of collaboration which has seen the nation rise to the challenge of tackling the scourge as one indivisible and cohesive unit.

China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Nigeria facilitated the civil works required to prepare the ThisDay Dome for seamless conversion into the isolation centre at no cost; extensive construction work is has begun at the Dome in order to deliver the facility on schedule.

Other partners include; the Arise News, Egbin Power Plc, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) representing stakeholders in the oil industry, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“We are also grateful to the Presidency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health, The Regent School, Kenol Engineering, Mama Cass Foods, Wood Factory, Ebewele Brown Clothiers, Madu (the medical coordinator) and the NCDC for their unwavering support and service,” said Onwuamaegbu.

Sahara Foundation said the project will help save lives, accelerate the process of halting the COVID-19 menace and ultimately propel the nation’s march towards sustainable development across all sectors of the economy.

It also said the project resonates with its commitment to partnering with various organisations and agencies of the United Nations towards promoting the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals across the globe.

“Sahara Foundation is honoured to serve with ThisDay and other partners on the project and enjoins all Nigerians to continue abiding by the precautionary measures against COVID-19,” it said.