Minister directs APCON, NBC to guarantee advertising income of media houses
The Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) has been directed by the Federal Government to implement key policies to guarantee the advertising income of media houses by creating a healthy environment for media outfits to operate.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said this recently during the unveiling of the Digital Switch Over (Dso)/analogue Switch Off timetable in Abuja recently.
The Minister said the government will also support channel owners and content providers through the implementation of the audience measurement system to guarantee a sustained stream of revenue from advertising for them to invest in the development of compelling content.
“Very soon, APCON and NBC will sign a Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, on zero advertising debts to ensure that revenue from advertising goes to the media owners.”
The Registrar/ceo of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), Olalekan Fadolapo, commended the Minister of Information and Culture for his directive.