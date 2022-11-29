Marketing, media practitioners converge in Abuja to strengthen multi-billion naira advertising industry

Practitioners in Nigeria’s advertising, media and marketing industry will converge in Abuja today to discuss challenges and opportunities in the industry.

With the theme: “The Marketing Communications Industry: Trends, Challenges and Prospects”, the conference will also discuss marketing opportunities, especially to the Gen Z to Alpha consumers, creating brand experience in a digital world – the future of experiential marketing, from buying board space to buying mind space – Trends in OOH as well as building Nigeria’s new Television audience measurement system

Distinguished speakers at the three-day conference include Emmanuel Agu Group Marketing Director – Jotna, OareOjeikere a marketing professional; Rotimi Pedro, CEO Optima Media Group, Kola Oyeyemi -CEO Axiom Intel; EmekaOkeke Group CEO Media Fuse Dentsu Nigeria; TunjiOlugbodi EVC/GCEO Verdant Zeal Communication; AdiaSowho CMO, MTN.

Read also: Fidossi reinvigorates $31 billion African fashion industry, sponsors awards

The Chairman, Planning Committee and President of Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria, EXMAN, TunjiAdeyinka stated that ARCON’s decision to put together the maiden edition in 2019 stemmed from the need to provide a forum where practitioners, stakeholders and businesses in the advertising ecosystem could converge and exchange knowledge between the brightest of minds as well as critically examine issues around the global economic impact as it affects the advertising sub-sector of the economy.

Adeyinka added that “the conference has been designed to bring together the three pillars of the industry – the advertisers, marketing agencies and the media by the regulator so as to facilitate growth and advancement of the advertising landscape”.