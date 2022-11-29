Fidossi reinvigorates $31 billion African fashion industry, sponsors awards

Fidossi International Limited, the distributor of top wines and spirit brands, is reinvigorating the continent’s fashion industry in a bid to expand the sector’s economic contributory role. The firm recently sponsored the 2022 African Fashion Designers Awards in Lagos which brought together notable fashion designers across the African continent.

The sub-Saharan Africa fashion market is said to worth $31 billion with Nigeria contributing 15% to the total regional market value. The African Fashion Designers Awards, therefore, celebrates the top players in the market, driving innovation and inspiring the creative genius of fashion designers in the process. Fidossi International Limited provides the energy for this drive while supporting the aspiration of the industry’s top players to engage, socialize, network and scale the current productivity level.

According to Engineer Fidelis Egbochie, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fidossi International Limited, in a statement “The Nigeria fashion industry mirrors the scale and potential of the wider African fashion market. Contributing approximately $4.7 billion to the wider African market, the local fashion industry has the potential to boost the current level of the GDP, create jobs and help drive the Federal Government’s economic development agenda.”

“Fidossi International Limited is committed to the overall growth plan for the industry and we are lending our weight behind all fashion designers in Nigeria and across the continent. We believe that with the right support framework and the availability of refined, high-value brands such as Vecchia Romagna, FidossiMuscato, and FidossiSpumante amongst other range of products distributed by our business locally to inspire and stimulate creativity among players in the industry, more productivity, economic contributors can be achieved by the fashion designers,” Fidelis added.

Winning fashion brands at the award ceremony include Xtacy Conspired which won the Emerging Fashion Designer of the Year award, MimaxXclusive which emerged the African Fashion Urban award winner, Hope Sana Ebai, the Outstanding Personality in Africa Award winner, amongst others.

Appreciating the efforts of Fidossi International Limited in expanding the fashion design landscape, OlasunkanmiDasilva, the Chief Executive Officer of the African Fashion Designer Awards said, “We are proud of the role played so far by Fidossi International Limited in broadening the fashion design landscape and enriching the creativity of players in the fashion industry. This inspiring effort will generate more creativity, and engender more productivity which will drive significant growth in the industry’s total market valuation soon.”