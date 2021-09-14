Marketing Edge awards outstanding personality of the decade to Soulcomms CEO

Success, recognition and respect are hallmark rewards for consistent hardwork, focus, grit and discipline. And so, it was for Mojisola Saka the Chief Operating Officer of Soulcomms, at the just held Marketing Egde Award for Excellence where she was awarded the “Outstanding PR Personality of the Decade” for having distinguished herself their invaluable contributions to the Integrated Marketing Communications industry over the year and decade.

The event, which is the biggest and largest gathering of marketing communications professionals, recognizes and celebrates the industry’s bests for their immense contribution to the continuing evolution of the Nigerian Marketing Communications industry.

Mojisola Saka holds sway as one of the top female executives in the Marketing and Communications sector. She has over the last 10 years led Soulcomms- a leading strategic communications and engagement consultancy in a seemingly male-dominated sector with sustained growth and expansion including retail trade support services and e-commerce.

Acknowledging the honour, Ms Saka thanked the award organizers for the recognition. She, remarked “this award is a testament of hard work over the years underlined with a passion for excellence and resilience as well as the support of the amazing team at Soulcomms. It will be a constant reminder on the need to continue evolving and creating value for impact on every communication engagement”