FirstBank wins Private Bank of the Year 2021 Award by Global Finance

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has been awarded the Private Bank of the Year 2021 by Global Finance, the voice of the global market renowned for its comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business and global economy.

The bank was bestowed the Private Bank of the Year award for its excellent service delivery to customers, its dedication and commitment towards meeting the expectations of the bank, while providing state of the art financial services to its customers, irrespective of where they are in the country. Its customer service has been integral in fostering its relationship with customers.

Receiving the award on behalf of FirstBank, the deputy managing director, Gbenga Shobo, said; “We are delighted to dedicate this award to our customers as we appreciate their unrelenting patronage and loyalty over the years. We remain committed to utilising the best technology infrastructure in delivering the best wealth and financial management services to the doorstep of our customers, irrespective of where they are across the world. We appreciate Global Finance for the award.”

Global Finance seeks to help corporate leaders, bankers and investors chart the course of global business and finance. The Award was organised to identify the banks around the world that have excelled across several areas, including corporate governance, sustainability and innovation, and have played a key role in the industry’s growth. Each year Global Finance selects the best financial institutions around the world in line with the recognised and trusted standards of excellence.

Only recently, First Bank of Nigeria Limited was awarded the 2021 “Retail Banking CEO of the Year Nigeria, Most Innovative Retail Banking App Nigeria, and Best CSR Bank Nigeria” awards by Global Banking and Finance magazine.