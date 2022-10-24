Maltina to brighten Government College, Jos with N20m classroom block

Principal of Federal Government College, Jos, Victoria Pam and her management staff jumped for joy last weekend when one of

their teacher, Alaku Ayiwulu was declared the winner of the 8th edition of Maltina Teacher of the Year.

Ayiwulu told BusinessDay that “everybody stayed awake on Friday night during the grand finale of the competition waiting for the eventual winner”. On hearing the declaration, they were overwhelmed and joyful including the Principal.” The win will impact the school.

With the win, Nigerian Breweries, organisers of the Maltina Teacher of the year award under Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund will build either a six-classroom block at the school or a fully equipped computer laboratory worth N20 million depending on the choice of the school.

For emerging the winner, Ayiwulu will receive a total cash prize of N6.5 million from the Nigerian Breweries- Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund. He will receive N1.5 million immediately and N1 million annually for the next five years.

Read also: Heineken Lagos Fashion Week finally set to return this October

Ayiwulu, like previous 7 winners of the competition, will also have the opportunity to participate in an all-expense paid capacity development training abroad.

The first and second runners-up, Musa Saidu from Borno State and Ifeoma Stella from Enugu State respectively received N1.5 million and N1,250,000 respectively.

Ayiwulu, 38 who teaches basic science and physics said he was inspired by the previous winners to participate in the competition. He also appreciated Nigerian Breweries for the CSR initiative to reward teachers in the country. He said the six blocks to be builT by Nigerian Breweries will benefit the students towards improved learning.

At the event, the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; alongside the Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah; Chairman of NB Plc, Kola Jamodu and Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi presented the cheques and trophies to the winners.

The Maltina Teacher of the Year competition is a platform created to reward teachers in both public and private secondary schools across the country.