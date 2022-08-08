MacTay, Huawei partner to tackle Nigeria’s unemployement with digital transformation

As part of its recruitment and selection strategy, leading outsourcing and recruitment company, MacTay, under its subsidiary Global Manpower Limited, has partnered with Huawei, to bridge Nigeria’s youth employability by leveraging digital transformation to reduce the country’s unemployment figures.

“Our goal is to reduce unemployment in Africa and we understand that strategic partnerships and collaborations of this nature are crucial to getting us there. Our positioning is indeed unique and we are constantly empowering Nigerian youth to improve their skills through our soft skills and Tech programs under the MacTay Academy. This initiative by Huawei is highly commendable and we look forward to greater partnerships in the near future,” Bayonle Oduola, head of recruitment and assessment, MacTay, stated during the job fair for Nigerian Youth, held on Wednesday August 3, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

According to Oduola, MacTay is constantly helping businesses and talents grow through its employee/HR outsourcing, learning, and development solutions that enable the recruitment firm to train and place people for jobs.

“The brain drain scourge has significantly impacted manpower adversely in Nigeria and MacTay recruitment services are positioned to close the gap between the demand for jobs by graduates, and supply of qualified talents to organizations,” Oduola stated.

Recently, the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy partnered with Huawei towards developing ICT talents by signing an MOU to train students in ICT, thereby expanding the digital economy. This is done through various interventions and partnerships.

“This is one of the profound components of Huawei skills development strategy and the youth are urged to seize the opportunity by ensuring that they market themselves and showcase their potential. The job fair is an important part of the Huawei talent ecosystem development strategy which aims at

developing talents, promoting a favorable business environment, and strengthening partnerships within the industry,” a statement from Huawei reads.

“More partnerships of this nature are encouraged to further bridge the unemployment and skills gap in Nigeria. Youth are also encouraged to constantly seize opportunities of this nature by ensuring that they market themselves and showcase their potential,” Omotoyosi Ajayi, head of media for MacTay stated.

According to her, candidates were afforded the opportunity to connect to prospective employers, even as HR personnel were on the lookout for certified applicants, interns, and graduate trainees.

“Companies in attendance at the job fair include Huawei, its partners, customers, and contractors”.

The job fair, which was open to NYSC members who were on the lookout for a place of primary assignment, attracted qualified candidates in IP technologies, Information Technologies, Channel management, Programming, Data Engineering, Account Management, Delivery Management, Procurement, and Channel Sales among others.