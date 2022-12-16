Luxury watches worth investing in

The idea of purchasing a luxury watch you really want, enjoying it for decades, and probably building wealth at the same time sounds very flowery. Indeed, you can have the best of both worlds! But truth be told, luxury watches are more than just fashion accessories or statements of personal identity. Some of them have become worthy investment pieces for a few reasons.

The rarity and scarcity in the supply of luxury watches generally make them worth so much more than others. So, it should not come as a surprise that a rare watch can fetch a steep premium over a time period.

Purpose-built timepieces also hold more value than general-purpose watches. Sports watches, diver’s watches, pilot watches, and other watches built with additional features for specific purposes are much more distinct than other watches, and this makes them unique.

In the purchase of a luxury watch, the brand you purchase and its reputation matters tremendously in determining its future value. Watches from brands like Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, and Rolex are known to constantly go up in value because of the identity these brands have built over time.

Are you contemplating investing in a luxury watch from PoloLuxury? Here are a few watch brands to consider.

Rolex

For over a century, Rolex watches have accompanied explorers and achievers around the world, from the top of the highest mountains to the deepest reaches of the ocean. Today, Rolex is present at the most prestigious events in golf, sailing, tennis, motorsport, and at equestrian tournaments. Rolex makes a unique and lasting contribution to global culture, science, and exploration.

Apart from being the first wristwatch in the world to receive the Swiss Certificate of Chronometric Precision, granted by the Official Watch Rating Centre in Bienne, in 1910, and playing a pioneering role in the development of the modern timepiece, the price growth trajectory for Rolex watches follows the same pattern as Rolex has proven year over year as the most consistently sought-after brand in the marketplace.

Omega

Another Swiss giant in the watch industry and a subsidiary of the Swatch group, Omega is another watch brand to watch out for. Since Pierce Brosnan took on the role of James Bond, Omega has been the watch of choice for the British secret agent. Omega is also prestigious for designing the watch worn by Buzz Aldrin on the Apollo 11 mission, the watch inevitably became known as the Moonwatch.

Cartier

Since 1847, Cartier has explored its heritage and enriched it with creativity. Discovering, drawing inspiration from differences, and being enriched by cultures is at the heart of all of Cartier’s actions. According to Art Market Research, Cartier watches from between the 1950s to the 1970s have enjoyed a huge increase in value, particularly their more unusual-shaped watch faces. Although Cartier watches don’t necessarily have the immediate recognition of an Omega or Rolex, they can still be highly desirable, nonetheless.