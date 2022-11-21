LaPRIGA records more entries in this year’s award

Lagos Chapter of the Nigerian Public Relations has said that it received 120 entries for the Lagos Public Relations Industry Gala and Awards LaPRIGA 2022.

It said this is the highest number of entries since the commencement of LaPRIGA seven years. Chido Nwakanma, a member of the award selection committees said the increase in number is a demonstration of enthusiasm by members to compete for recognition.

He also attributed the increase in the number of entries to clearer criteria, and the increased number of categories for the 7 edition of the award taking place on December 2, 2022, at D’Podium International Event Centre, Ikeja, Lagos. Some categories received more entries this year, he said.

The chairman of Lagos NIPR, Comfort Nwankwo also attributed the increase in number of entries to transparency of the award and visibility to over 400 members of the institute.

She said at this year’s award, the institute will recognize public relations practitioners, stakeholders and organisations that have through their activities contributed to the essence of the public relations profession and development.

“One of the highpoints of this year’s award will be the induction of previous winners of the PR

practitioner of the Year Category. This category is the numero uno of the LaPRIGA Award”

Nwankwo said the award promises to be a night of glamour and celebration of the communication industry with most influential stakeholders