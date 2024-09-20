Kazih Kits, others donate 2,000 educational materials to children

Kazih Kits Limited in partnership with GardaWorld, Rite Foods Limited, and AlphaFort Operations has donated educational materials to over 2,000 children in Ilaje community of Lagos.

The event was marked by the distribution of notebooks, school bags made from recycled uniforms and other educational supplies by various organisations.

According to the orgaisations, the aim is to emphasize sustainable practices while supporting underprivileged children in poor communities. Also, free eye examinations were conducted on the children.

“We at GardaWorld are honoured to support such an impactful initiative. It is heartening to see our discarded uniforms being repurposed to create school bags,” Jack Knight of GardaWorld, said in a statement.

“This not only aids the children but also aligns with our commitment to sustainability and community support.”

Also, Chinedu Azih, a member of Kazih Kits Limited appreciated the organisations for partnership with Kazih Kits to reach out to children from poor backgrounds.

She noted that the donation has brought joy and a positive impact on the children’s lives and the Ilaje community.

Dennis Aideloja of Rite Foods, said, “Our contribution of exercise books and bottled water represents our ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility and supporting quality education, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

The initiative was a shining example of how collaborative efforts can lead to sustainable community development and provide significant support to underprivileged areas.

Martin Okpuwhara of AlphaFort Operations said that investing children’s education is crucial, noting that the project exemplifies his organisation’s dedication to nurturing the future leaders of societies.