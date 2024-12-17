Job opportunities grow as Nestlé, Swiss Consulate upskill Nigerian youth

In a bid to enhance employability of Nigerians, Nestlé Nigeria has empowered young Nigerians through Technical Training program.

The programme at its Agbara training centre provided the Nigerians with essential skills in Mechanical, Electrical, and Automation Engineering. The company said the training centre was organized in collaboration with the Swiss State Secretariat of Migration (SEM).

“Africa has the largest population of young people globally, with 70% of sub-Saharan Africa under the age of 30,” commented Remy Ejel, Nestlé Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer for Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa said in a statement.

Read also: Nestlé, Swiss Consulate in Nigeria partner to upskill, create job opportunities for young Nigerians

He therefore said that “It is crucial to help the younger generations reach their full potential and support economic growth by offering opportunities for skill development and employment. Nigeria is an important country to Nestlé. We’ve been there for more than 60 years and are proud of our contributions to its development”.

Since its inception in 2011, the program has received an overwhelming response, with an average of 10,000 applications annually. Each year, up to 60 apprentices are selected through a rigorous assessment process to ensure quality training and personalized attention. The program includes 18 months of intensive theoretical and practical training for participants, who receive certifications in level 3, 4 and 5 of City & Guilds of London upon completion.

Osuobeni Rawlings Krobari, Chargé D’Affaires of Nigeria to Switzerland and Liechtenstein added: “I am delighted to see the program’s success in enhancing the employability of young people in Nigeria”.

Share