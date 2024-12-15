Nestlé, Swiss Consulate in Nigeria partner to upskill, create job opportunities for young Nigerians

Nestlé Nigeria and the Swiss Consulate in Nigeria are partnering on upskilling and creating job opportunities for young Nigerians leveraging the firm’s technical training program at its factory in Agbara, Ogun State.

The firm recently empowered about twenty young Nigerians under its technical training program with scholarships and training to attain the City & Guilds certifications. In addition, the top five students were given the opportunity to conclude their training with an eight-week apprenticeship at two of Nestlé’s technical sites in Switzerland (Orbe and Broc).

The Nestlé technical training programme in Nigeria is part of Nestlé’s global Needs YOUth initiative, aimed at enhancing the employability of young Nigerians by providing essential skills in mechanical, electrical, and automation engineering.

The programme runs across three centres in Agbara, Abaji and Flowergate. The Agbara training centre is run in collaboration with the Swiss State Secretariat of Migration (SEM).

“It is crucial to help the younger generations reach their full potential and support economic growth by offering opportunities for skill development and employment. Nigeria is an important country to Nestlé. We’ve been there for more than 60 years and are proud of our contributions to its development,” Remy Ejel, Nestlé executive vice president and CEO for Asia, Oceania, and Africa, stated.

According to Ejel, Africa has the largest population of young people globally, with 70 percent of sub-Saharan Africa under the age of 30. He stated further that the partnership not only helps meet the demand for skilled labour in Nigeria but also supports the local economy and aligns with Nestlé’s broader objectives of enhancing youth employability.

Osuobeni Rawlings Krobari, Chargé D’Affaires of Nigeria to Switzerland and Liechtenstein, stated that a skilled workforce is vital for Nigeria’s long-term growth. He further encouraged beneficiaries to view their new skills as not only a foundation for their careers but also an opportunity to be ambassadors for their generation, by sharing knowledge and best practices with their peers.

The program includes 18 months of intensive theoretical and practical training for participants, who receive certifications in level 3, 4 and 5 of City & Guilds of London upon completion.

“The Nestlé Technical Training Program has significantly enhanced my abilities and expanded not just my skills and academic knowledge but also my experiences of different cultures and languages,” Dolapo Adedoyin Okunola, a 25-year-old programme graduate aspiring to become a technical manager, stated.

The global Nestlé Needs YOUth programme was launched in 2013, with the aim of helping 10 million young people around the world access economic opportunities by 2030. As part of this ambition, it aims to reach over 5 million youth across Asia, Oceania and Africa.

